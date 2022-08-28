Smith Moore & CO. Grows Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

