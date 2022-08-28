Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

