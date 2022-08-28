Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 877 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,055,000 after acquiring an additional 952,346 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.3 %

JPM opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.