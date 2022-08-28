Smith Moore & CO. Sells 512 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.17% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,629 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Featured Stories

