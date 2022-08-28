Smith Moore & CO. Sells 796 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in LKQ by 66.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LKQ by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in LKQ by 20.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 103,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

LKQ Price Performance

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

