Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,775 ($21.45) in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of SMGZY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,233. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

