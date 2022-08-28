Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,281,500 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the July 31st total of 1,548,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Smoore International Price Performance

Shares of SMORF remained flat at 2.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 2.16. Smoore International has a 12-month low of 2.10 and a 12-month high of 5.25.

Smoore International Company Profile

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

