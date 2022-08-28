Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,281,500 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the July 31st total of 1,548,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Smoore International Price Performance
Shares of SMORF remained flat at 2.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 2.16. Smoore International has a 12-month low of 2.10 and a 12-month high of 5.25.
Smoore International Company Profile
