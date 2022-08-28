Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $166.37 million and approximately $15.10 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00128986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00084343 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 43,298,498,858 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

