Snetwork One Day Volume Reaches $151,137.00 (SNET)

Snetwork (SNET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. Snetwork has a total market cap of $713,727.83 and approximately $151,137.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Snetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004092 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00084497 BTC.

SNET is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,908,092 coins. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io. Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

