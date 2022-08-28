So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the July 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

So-Young International Price Performance

NASDAQ:SY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.92. 1,140,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $97.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.82. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On So-Young International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 160.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.