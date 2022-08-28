Soda Coin (SOC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $200,689.00

Soda Coin (SOC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $200,689.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Soda Coin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004063 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00128743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00087095 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable.

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

