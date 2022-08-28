Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives $225.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Soitec from €240.00 ($244.90) to €195.00 ($198.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Soitec from €280.00 ($285.71) to €270.00 ($275.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Soitec Price Performance

SLOIY opened at $77.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67. Soitec has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

