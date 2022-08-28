Solana (SOL) Price Hits $31.41

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Solana has a total market cap of $10.97 billion and $509.36 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.41 or 0.00157625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00129307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00032295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00084260 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 349,380,386 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.