Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the July 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,605. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $34.30.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
