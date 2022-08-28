Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the July 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,605. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

