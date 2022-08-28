SonoCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $565,017.72 (SONO)

SonoCoin (SONO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded 299.9% higher against the dollar. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $565,017.72 and approximately $44,846.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SonoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00826776 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SonoCoin Profile
SonoCoin’s total supply is 117,355,170 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SonoCoin
