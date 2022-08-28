Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NYSE SHC traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $17.51. 568,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth $509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth $254,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 856.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 158,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 75.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,342,000 after buying an additional 1,083,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

