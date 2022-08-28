SparkPoint Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.08 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $187,648.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004063 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00128743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00087095 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,791,387,424 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparkPoint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.