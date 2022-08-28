SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 281.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $5,748,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $161.76 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.76.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

