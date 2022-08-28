SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Increased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

GLD stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.76. 6,689,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,716,755. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.02 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.76.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.