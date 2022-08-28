SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pitcairn Co. owned 2.73% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $48,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,117,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,933,000 after buying an additional 2,883,122 shares during the period. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 348,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of CWI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,512. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

