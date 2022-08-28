SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Position Reduced by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 6.0% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chartist Inc. CA owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,079. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

