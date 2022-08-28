Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Up 46.1% in August

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the July 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Spearmint Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SPMTF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,949. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Spearmint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, copper, nickel, lithium, vanadium, and cesium. Its flagship property is the McGee Lithium Clay project covering an area of approximately 880 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

