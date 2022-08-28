Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPPI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SPPI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 3,301,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 614,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.