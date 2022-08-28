Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.

Spire Global Stock Down 5.2 %

SPIR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,082. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spire Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spire Global by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,876 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

