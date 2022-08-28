Spores Network (SPO) One Day Volume Hits $66,789.00

Spores Network (SPO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Spores Network has a total market capitalization of $441,577.19 and approximately $66,789.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spores Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spores Network has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00828326 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Spores Network Profile
Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Spores Network
