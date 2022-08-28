SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

SPX Price Performance

SPXC stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 95,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. SPX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPXC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $684,452.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPX by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SPX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SPX by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

(Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.