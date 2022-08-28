SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,112 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. 332,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,238. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $85.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.