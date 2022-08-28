SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,849 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,495. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $90.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

