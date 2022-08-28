SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.7% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,826,000. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 635,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after purchasing an additional 432,017 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,529 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.59.

