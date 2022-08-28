SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 500.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Danaher by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $10.64 on Friday, hitting $280.33. 1,673,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,377. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

