SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 462,431 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,431 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 276,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 588,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,639. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $50.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

