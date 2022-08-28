SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 3.0 %

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $7.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.14. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.