SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 242,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

VUG stock traded down $10.37 on Friday, hitting $246.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

