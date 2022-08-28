Starname 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,989.00 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. Starname has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $18,989.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Starname has traded 131.5% higher against the dollar.

Starname Profile

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

