Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Short Interest Down 35.6% in August

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,200 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the July 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

STER traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 93,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,516. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.67. Sterling Check has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Sterling Check

Several research analysts have weighed in on STER shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

In other news, Director L Frederick Sutherland bought 43,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $658,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 312,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director L Frederick Sutherland bought 43,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $658,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 312,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Check

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Stories

