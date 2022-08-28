Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Pareto Securities cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SEB Equities cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $2.03 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

