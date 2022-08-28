Stipend (SPD) Trading Down 67.5% This Week

Stipend (SPD) traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $43,651.34 and approximately $3.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 67.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,898.93 or 0.99819305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00054400 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00227107 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00140107 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00227174 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00058143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00054887 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,190,895 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Stipend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

