StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

BVXV stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

