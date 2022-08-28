StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %
BVXV stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.