StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $19.35 on Thursday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

