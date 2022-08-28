StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

