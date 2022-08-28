StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.76. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.23.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.