StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $17.66 on Thursday. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

