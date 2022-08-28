StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466,081 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading

