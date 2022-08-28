StockNews.com Upgrades Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 321,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2,403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 209,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 176,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after buying an additional 148,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 133,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

