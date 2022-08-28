StockNews.com Upgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

First Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $327.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.50.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNLC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

