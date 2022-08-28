Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in August

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,800 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the July 31st total of 738,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,838.0 days.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

Storebrand ASA stock remained flat at $8.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Get Storebrand ASA alerts:

About Storebrand ASA

(Get Rating)

See Also

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.