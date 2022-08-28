Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in August

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,800 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the July 31st total of 738,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,838.0 days.

Storebrand ASA stock remained flat at $8.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

