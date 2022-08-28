Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in August

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 236.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHF traded down $5.22 on Friday, reaching $111.00. 377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.85. Straumann has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $230.12.
