Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in August

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 236.5 days.

Straumann Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHF traded down $5.22 on Friday, reaching $111.00. 377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.85. Straumann has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $230.12.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

