Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Summit Financial Group to $31.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $371.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

