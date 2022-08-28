Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Up 29.6% in August

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sun Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNPW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,924,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Sun Pacific has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
Sun Pacific Company Profile
