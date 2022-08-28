Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Up 29.6% in August

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sun Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,924,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Sun Pacific has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

Sun Pacific Company Profile

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general and electrical contracting services to a range of public and commercial customers.

