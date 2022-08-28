SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MLTX. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

